CN Asia signs HOA for JV in proposed O&G project in Kazakhstan

By Bernama
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Management services CN Asia Corporation Bhd has ventured into a construction and oil and gas (O&G) operations facilities deal in Kazakhstan with tycoon and former Renong Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Halim Saad and Abu Talib Abdul Rahman. In a statement on Monday (Feb 28),...

POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fortune

Russia’s flag carrier, Aeroflot, is canceling its international flights to stop foreign governments seizing its planes

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, is halting almost all its international flights over fears that its planes will be impounded overseas by countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia’s aviation industry in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
rigzone.com

Marathon Petroleum Forms JV For Renewable Fuels Project

Marathon Petroleum has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for the Martinez renewable fuels project. Marathon Petroleum has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for Marathon's Martinez renewable fuels project. The partnership will be structured as a 50-50 joint venture...
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn OFF gas pipeline to Europe as punishment for sanctions and warns oil will DOUBLE in price to $300 a barrel - as pressure grows on UK to reinvest in North Sea to shore up domestic supplies

Vladimir Putin today threatened to close his gas pipeline pumping in almost half of Europe's gas if there is a boycott of Russian fossil fuels amid warnings this could push up oil prices over $300 per barrel, giving him even more cash to spend on his brutal Ukraine campaign. The...
Nature.com

MoS and FeO co-modify g-CN to improve the performance of photocatalytic hydrogen production

Photocatalytic hydrogen production as a technology to solve energy and environmental problems exhibits great prospect and the exploration of new photocatalytic materials is crucial. In this research, the ternary composite catalyst of MoS2/Fe2O3/g-C3N4 was successfully prepared by a hydrothermal method, and then a series of characterizations were conducted. The characterization results demonstrated that the composite catalyst had better photocatalytic performance and experiment results had confirmed that the MoS2/Fe2O3/g-C3N4 composite catalyst had a higher hydrogen production rate than the single-component catalyst g-C3N4, which was 7.82Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1Â hâˆ’1, about 5 times higher than the catalyst g-C3N4 (1.56Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1Â hâˆ’1). The improvement of its photocatalytic activity can be mainly attributed to its enhanced absorption of visible light and the increase of the specific surface area, which provided more reactive sites for the composite catalyst. The successful preparation of composite catalyst provided more channels for carrier migration and reduced the recombination of photogenerated electrons and holes. Meanwhile, the composite catalyst also showed higher stability and repeatability.
Reuters

Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

KUTA, Indonesia March 9 (Reuters) - When Russian tourist Konstantin Ivanov tried to draw money from his home bank account at a cash machine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the transaction was blocked. Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on...
