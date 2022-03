Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for having four guns and about 40 rounds of ammunition, federal prosecutors said. Kamar L. Boatman, 36, of Syracuse, was caught with guns and ammunition by Syracuse police in 2018, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. It was illegal for him to have guns because he was a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO