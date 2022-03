Mavenir this week announced that it has successfully deployed one of the biggest fully cloud-native IMS systems in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The deployment for Turkcell in Turkey evolves voice services for the 5G era with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS, having successfully migrated all the voice call traffic from 11 million VoLTE-capable customers. Additional capacity also gives Turkcell room to support ongoing growth and is planned to expand to support 24 million 4G users out of a total subscriber base of 38 million.

