Joe DiMaggio died in early March 1999 at the age of 84 in Hollywood, Fla., not far from what had once been the Yankees’ Spring Training home in Fort Lauderdale. He had first shown up at Yankee Stadium in the spring of 1936 as a kid from San Francisco, and hit in 56 straight games five years after that. He had come along after Babe Ruth, but in time to play a few seasons with Lou Gehrig, and then last long enough to play in the outfield at the Stadium with Mickey Mantle.

