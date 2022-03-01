ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

$10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

By Jessica DiNapoli
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyQpJ_0eS0iawu00

March 1 (Reuters) - Get ready for the $10 tube of toothpaste.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year.

His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. read more

So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices. But some lawmakers and consumer advocates argue that companies are excessively raising prices in order to fuel profits and return money to shareholders.

"We're seeing significant price hikes on virtually every item consumers purchase," said U.S. Representative David Cicilline, who is working on proposed antitrust legislation aimed at bringing down prices. "They're imposing real hardships. People are taking things out of their grocery carts because it’s too expensive."

In the past, major retailers such as Walmart Inc (WMT.N) pushed back on price hikes. But now, retailers like Walmart and Target Corp

Target said on Tuesday in an earnings call that bumping up pricing is the last lever it pulls when faced with increased costs. read more

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the last three months has probed sky-high prices and supply chain disruptions, requiring companies including Procter & Gamble, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O), Kroger Co (KR.N) and Walmart to turn over internal documents on profit margins, pricing and promotions.

Comments on the inquiry are due March 14 and so far show small grocers angry with having to pay more and receive less of crucial products. Consumers wrote in about being unable to find oatmeal, cereal and cat food.

In an interview with Reuters, Cicilline cited Colgate as an example of a company touting price hikes, making basic items too costly, and paying out more to investors.

Colgate expects its margins to widen this year, due in part to higher prices. It also bought back almost 50% more shares last year, a boon for investors.

Raising prices is a "key capability" for Colgate that will help drive profit growth, Wallace said last week.

A Colgate spokesperson said in a statement that the company has a wide portfolio of products at different price points, and touted its new $10 toothpaste as the first with 5% hydrogen peroxide, with "demonstrated efficacy to whiten teeth.”

Consumer goods companies last year started hiking prices in response to rising raw material costs and labor shortages due to the pandemic. read more

"There is incredible appetite for our products," said Katie Denis, a spokeswoman for the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group for consumer packaged goods companies including Colgate. "We make essentials. And there is no option of not delivering."

Prices also rose on competing private label items, analysts said.

The White House is targeting corporate profits as it grapples with inflation. Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the White House's National Economic Council, said there are examples of companies outside of the meatpacking industry -- which has particularly been in the White House's crosshairs -- increasing prices beyond their own climbing costs. read more

Lindsay Owens, executive director of the progressive non-profit Groundwork Collaborative, named diapers as a category with little competition, paving the way for aggressive price hikes.

Kimberly-Clark Corp's (KMB.N) margins took a hit in 2021 due to rising costs. The maker of Huggies diapers is betting that consumers will buy pricier options made with plant-based material, helping its profits recover, executives said at last week's conference.

P&G executives said last week that they expect margins to continue to improve as higher prices hit stores. The company also plans to buy back more stock than originally planned. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCedv_0eS0iawu00
Reuters Graphics

"Many companies are taking advantage of high consumer demand to continue to raise prices when they don’t need to," said Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America, a non-profit consumer interest group. "As long as consumers are willing to pay those prices, there’s no incentive to lower them."

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 19

Related
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

5 Major Manufacturers Hiking Prices in 2022

Inflation is soaring to levels not seen in 40 years. Anyone who regularly shops at the grocery or local mall has seen the relentless march of prices in recent months. Although experts keep predicting that costs eventually will flatten, there appears to be no end in sight for now. In fact, several brand manufacturers say they plan to hike prices on their products in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Makers of KitKat and Durex hike prices of well-known brands as costs soar

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades. Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.It did not specify which products are now...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Goods#Toothpaste#Colgate Palmolive#Cl N#Optic#Walmart Inc#Target Corp Target#Procter Gamble#Kraft Heinz Co#Kroger Co Lrb
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
marketplace.org

How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?

On Tuesday, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate oil indexes closed above $92 a barrel. Plus, some analysts have been talking about $100 oil for the first time in years, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine spiking costs. Let’s turn to the demand side of things. Historically, there’s been a...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy