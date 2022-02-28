ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

How to Watch, listen to Oklahoma Women's basketball vs Oklahoma State on Wednesday

By Bryant Crews
 1 day ago
While they are all but a guaranteed lock for the NCAA Tournament, The Oklahoma women’s basketball team is chasing much more than just a tournament berth. They want meaningful results in the tournament and they can start by pushing forward the last week of the regular season.

They are already slotted in as one of the 16 best seeds if the tournament started today according to the official March Madness account.

That shouldn’t matter to the women in Crimson and Cream as they are still fighting for seeding in the Big 12 tournament and trying to raise their stock to for their eventual NCAA Tournament seeding. They take the court fresh off of a major win against a scrappy Kansas State team that pushed the Sooners to the brink this past Sunday.

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was the hero with a buzzer-beating corner three and the Sooners picked up their second straight win. They head to Stillwater for a Bedlam rematch and look to complete a series sweep of their in-state rivals.

Oklahoma State enters as the 9th place team in the Big 12 and looks to salvage a part of their season with an upset win against their rivals. Lauren Fields leads the Cowgirls in points at 16.3 points per game.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

TV: Big 12 Now

Stream

Streaming on: ESPN+

How to Listen

Sooner Sports Radio Network

The radio broadcast can be heard on KOKC 1520 AM/KREF 99.3 FM.

