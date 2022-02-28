ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Women's basketball gets a one spot bump in the latest AP Poll

By Bryant Crews
 7 days ago
March is upon us. The best time of the year for the entire college basketball world. Craziness is as common as the despair teams feel when they are eliminated from the tournaments that happen this time of the year.

For the women in Crimson and Cream, March is about proving themselves even more. They’ve been one of the best teams in the country all year long and in the latest AP Poll ranking it was reflected as they received a one spot bump to 19th in the AP Top 25.

Last time out, the Sooners beat Kansas State on a Taylor Robertson buzzer-beater three-pointer on a day OU honored Sherri Coale and the 2002 Final Four team. The win kept Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5) in a tie for third in the Big 12 Conference, two games back of No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 Iowa State as the league enters the final week of the regular season.

The Sooners are one of four Big 12 schools represented in the current AP Top 25 as Texas also is represented sitting at 11th. The hardwood ladies finish up their Big 12 regular season with one last road game with a trip to Stillwater first in a game played on Wednesday and the season finale, Senior Day, and home finale all take place on Saturday afternoon as they wrap the season up with a game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

While they land at 19th in the AP Poll, the final March Madness Top 16 reveal has the Sooners as a top 16 team. If that was to hold up through the end of the regular season and through the conference tournaments the Sooners would host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. That would provide a significant boost for any team trying to make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners can’t afford to get ahead of themselves. Priority number one should be finishing the regular season as strong, with two winnable games against conference foes.

