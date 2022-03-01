ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Document Management Market Growth Projection Analysis, And Forecast By 2030

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Market Research Analysis Report Document Management examines literal data and arising technology to identify crucial drivers affecting industry development. The report also includes expert advice to help consumers concentrate and stay on top of their development plans. This exploration report delves into the outlook for major trends and crucial growth...

MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Business Insider

The 7 best secure email providers

Secure email providers offer end-to-end encryption to prevent third parties from seeing transmitted content. Fully encrypted email providers aren't quite as common as end-to-end encrypted texting services, which offer robust security. Here are seven of the best secure email providers you can subscribe to today. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Prices soar as Russian supply concerns mount

March 2 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices soared over 30% on Wednesday morning, driven by anxiety over the continued supply of Russian gas and possible sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The British day-ahead gas price < TRGBNBPD1> rose 85 pence to 380 p/therm by 1052...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Federated Wireless at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Kurt Schaubach, CTO at Federated Wireless on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be all about? And what are your MWC...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Better Amazon Disruptor: Etsy vs. DigitalOcean

Both established user communities to foster a competitive advantage. Etsy is the only company of the two earning a profit. DigitalOcean stock has outperformed Etsy since its IPO nearly one year ago. Outside of an identity as tech stocks, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) appear to have little in common....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) testing to run NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture. Through the PoC, DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS expect to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV).
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

As API-first startups multiply, GGV builds an index

But what GGV had in mind was startup-focused, meaning that it was even more up TechCrunch’s alley than what Bessemer had cooked up, so I got on the phone with the investing group, Chelcie Taylor, Tiffany Luck and Jeff Richards, to talk it through. To start, though, let’s talk definitions.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

NEC Adds Containerized Charging Gateway Function to its Converged Core

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.
TECHNOLOGY

Community Policy