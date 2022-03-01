Stepping Inside The Virtual World Known As 'The Metaverse'

I have previously written about how Covid has changed the workplace forever. Before Covid, companies were not fans of virtual employees. They thought employees needed to be in one place for them to be managed and contributing as part of the team. But, once virtual work became required in the wake of Covid, they quickly learned differently. That the staff was doing just fine working remotely, with revenues still coming in as normal. This was great for the workers looking for the flexibility of working from home, and now preferring to work virtually going forward. The real problem is: how do you truly manage a distributed workforce over the long run and still build your desired team performance and culture. The following guidelines will help you learn exactly how to do that.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO