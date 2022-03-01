ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch a Natural Avalanche Roar Down a Colorado Mountain

By Doc Holliday
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workers were clearing a Colorado highway when they realized they heard something from above. It was a wall of snow roaring down a nearby mountain so they grabbed their cameras. Here's the backstory. Highway workers were working on clearing US550...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Car Washes in Grand Junction: How We Really Feel

The saying "locals know best" typically rings true, which is why I asked the folks of Grand Junction, Colorado to recommend their favorite car wash in town. Vehicle maintenance can be such a chore, but it has to be done to keep your vehicle in the best shape. When it comes to car washes, I typically don't get them done as often as I probably should. However, after my most recent trip to the front range, I was definitely in need of one ASAP.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Airbnb Lets You Welcome Spring in the Peach Orchards of Palisade Colorado

The very first Peach Day in Palisade, Colorado took place back in 1909. America's larger-than-life President William Howard Taft was on hand as the guest speaker. In 2022, people come from all over the world to enjoy those famous peaches as well as the many wineries and breweries located here. Nestled near the Bookcliffs, we found a cute Airbnb located right in the middle of a working Colorado orchard.
PALISADE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Man’s Truck Stolen from Denver Airport Mid Flight

A man headed out from DIA in Colorado for a relaxing vacation, only to be notified that while mid-flight, his truck had been stolen. Imagine all the stress of getting ready for vacation, which sounds weird, but it's real. You get to the airport, park your vehicle, get checked in, head through those crazy security lines, grab a drink, and you're finally ready to de-stress. It's boarding time, you're on the plane, headed for a paradise vacation in Hawaii. What could possibly ruin that feeling? How about finding out your truck had been stolen and somebody was recklessly joyriding around in it while you were mid-flight. This happened to a Colorado man just this week.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Durango, CO
City
Silverton, CO
Silverton, CO
Crime & Safety
Silverton, CO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Accident
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Restaurants That Are Serving Fish For Lent

It's that time of year when things just get a little fishy in Western Colorado mainly because the observation of the season of Lent has arrived. Many of us come to the decision to give up eating meat during this 40 day season of prayer and opt for seafood or fish. Today we thought we would help you out with some great places to enjoy fish or seafood in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Ring the dinner bell, and let's take a look.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KEKB

Purple Power: Colorful 1956 Home Listed for $999K in Denver Colorado

If you are looking for a home that will give you vivid inspiration, you might want to check out this colorful home in Denver that recently hit the real estate market. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located at 1728 South Ivy Street in Denver is listed for just under $1 million on Realtor. When we say "just under $1 million" we mean it too as the listing price is $999,999.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

These Awesome Yurts Are Made Right Here in Colorado

Two years ago I had never heard of a yurt. Little did I know one of the leading companies manufacturing these is located in Montrose, Colorado. Have you ever stayed in a yurt? Do you have any interest in owning a yurt? That's something you don't hear every day. "Hey buddy, you want to buy a yurt?"
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Some Colorado Bars Are Refusing to Carry Russian-Made Vodka

Some bar owners in Colorado are refusing to carry Russian-made vodka. Check out the growing list of establishments getting on this bandwagon. Several States Have Banned the Sale of Russian-made Vodka. According to KRDO, at least 11 states have banned the sale of Russian-made Vodka in response to the current...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Door Cam

Living in Colorado, especially near the foothills in Fort Collins or in the mountains themself, you've always got to be prepared for an occasional wildlife visit like the mountain lion who growled at this Colorado homeowner's front door. (Scroll down for video) Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Doorbell Cam.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

MUST SEE: Crazy Colorado Party So Hype that the Floor Collapses!

Partygoers typically "raise the roof", but apparently in Colorado, we break it all the way down. "It" being the floor. According to a report from the South Metro Fire Department, an alarming 911 call dispatched rescue teams to the 20900 block of E. Princeton Pl. in Arapahoe County where the floor had collapsed during a party on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy