Please Enable JavaScript

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say no one was hurt following a hostage situation and shooting inside a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and 7th Street East at about 3:10 p.m. on a report of a woman who was threatening people inside with a gun. (credit: CBS) After an hour of attempts to communicate with the suspect, police say they heard a single gunshot fired inside. SWAT team members then entered through the store’s emergency door and took the suspect into custody “without force.” The four hostages inside were unharmed. Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, who was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO