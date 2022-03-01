ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NC

Please Enable JavaScript

cityofclaremont.org
 1 day ago

Www.cityofclaremont.org is using a security service for protection...

www.cityofclaremont.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Claremont, NC
Shropshire Star

Man with £2,000-a-week cocaine habit given suspended sentence

A man who had a £2,000-a-week cocaine habit has been given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to supplying the drug to his girlfriend. Faris Chaudry was found with 27.6 grams of the drug in his underwear when he was stopped by police in Telford on April 4, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Armed Woman Takes Hostages Inside St. Paul Gas Station, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say no one was hurt following a hostage situation and shooting inside a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and 7th Street East at about 3:10 p.m. on a report of a woman who was threatening people inside with a gun. (credit: CBS) After an hour of attempts to communicate with the suspect, police say they heard a single gunshot fired inside. SWAT team members then entered through the store’s emergency door and took the suspect into custody “without force.” The four hostages inside were unharmed. Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, who was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Allison Reed

Social Media Security Awareness

Social Media Security Awarenesshttps://www.templatemonster.com/. Millions of people annually suffer from different types of cyberattacks. Attackers exploit the vulnerability of ordinary users and corporate information systems.
The Independent

14 year old sues school to stop classmates chewing gum: ‘I must escape from them’

A 14-year-old Tennessee girl with a rare hearing impairment is suing her school district to prevent classmates from chewing gum next to her.Lawyers for the 9th grade student at the L&N Stem Academy in Knoxville say the condition - known as misophonia - causes common sounds to trigger panic attacks.“I can only focus on those sounds themselves and I must escape from them,” the girl, known only as Jane Doe, said in the complaint against the Knox County School Board filed in the US District Court for Eastern Tennessee.“If I do not escape, I become highly agitated (like a panic...
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Methemoglobinemia?

Methemoglobinemia is an uncommon medical condition that makes some of the red blood cells unable to transport oxygen. Symptoms can range from absent to mild to life-threatening. Usually, methemoglobinemia results from certain toxins or overexposure to certain drugs, like some anesthetics (drugs used to reduce pain and sensation). A smaller...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy