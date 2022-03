Here’s what it means for Philadelphia. With both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers now solidified on their positions, it’s more and more likely the Eagles will be keeping Jalen Hurts as their starting QB for the 2022 season. The Eagles have spent all offseason confirming their defense of Jalen Hurts and pledge to get players to build around him, but with reports coming out about the team’s interest in a top QB, the Wilson to Denver trade clearly shows the Eagles were truthful about their demeanor.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO