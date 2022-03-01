Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Dishes out eight assists in win

Brown closed Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Pacers with 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes. Brown was Boston's most productive scorer, with Jayson Tatum struggling to the tune of 7-for-22 from the field. Although solid from beyond the arc Sunday, Brown has regressed to a 34.7 percent clip from deep this season despite a career-high 5.0 attempts per game. Connecting on just 27.3 of his treys over 11 February contests, Brown will look to improve that figure against a Hawks team ranked in the league's bottom third for opponent three-point shooting.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO