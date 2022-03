BOSTON (CBS) — It did not look good for Jaylen Brown or the Celtics when Boston’s swingman suffered a nasty ankle injury early in Tuesday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. But the Celtics sound somewhat confident that this won’t be a long-term issue for Brown. Brown went down in a heap after he rolled his ankle just three minutes into the game. He stepped on De’Andre Hunter’s foot as he drove to the hoop, and fell awkwardly to the floor. Brown was down for a few moments, but eventually walked off on his own power. He was ruled out for the...

