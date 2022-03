Assemblyman Felix Rivera on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would have the Anchorage Assembly support certain state bills offered by Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson that put restrictions on police actions. The package of legislation, Senate Bills 1, 3, 3, 4, 7, and 46, relate to how police perform their duties when they are in the middle of a serious police response. Police would be prohibited from using choke holds, and would be required to use “de-escalation techniques.” They would have to warn someone before shooting them. They would not be able to shoot at a moving vehicle.

