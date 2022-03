Mardi Gras is alive and well in Louisiana in 2022. Party Gras has invaded all of south Louisiana. Of course, the biggest parades and crowds are in New Orleans. As a matter of fact, this year's parades are attracting some of the largest crowds in history. Folks are flying in from all over the globe and a lot of the locals are staying in town this year instead of leaving to avoid the chaos.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO