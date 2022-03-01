ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Legislators address gender equality, trans-rights and abortions-pkg2-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version

wyomingnewsnow.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen and Trans-rights have become a big issue in the youth sports arena. Lawmakers address both in Monday’s...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
#Vod#Youth Sports#Gender Equality#Clipped#Racism#Wyoming Legislators#Senate
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Supreme Court to take up case over free speech vs. LGBTQ rights

The Supreme Court will take another look at a case testing the rights of LGBTQ people and business owners asserting their First Amendment right to religious freedom. Oral arguments in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis will likely be held this fall. The case involves Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith, who says her religious beliefs would not allow her to create a custom wedding website for same-sex couples.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Lawsuit Claims Gender Discrimination

A federal lawsuit filed this week claims that Park County officials paid a woman less than her equally qualified male peers on account of her gender. Starkie J. Cornett is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. According to the suit, Cornett worked for the county as an equipment operator.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Vice

A Missouri Senate Candidate Is Attacking a Trans Swimmer in Pennsylvania

A congresswoman running for U.S. Senate released an ad this week attacking University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, in a transparent attempt to capitalize on the growing conservative fixation on Thomas and other transgender girls and women in sports. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a six-term congresswoman from Missouri, released a 30-second...
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Bills restricting abortion advance in the Wyoming Legislature.

Three bills that would restrict abortion in Wyoming passed legislative committee votes on Wednesday. Now, they’ll head to the House and Senate floors for discussion, where their language could change even more. One bill would ban abortion pills in the state, one would ban "selective" abortions based on the fetus' disability or other characteristics and the other would enact a near-total ban in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned. ...
HEALTH

