High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 19:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-04 17:34:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane WA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Idaho Coeur d Alene River at Cataldo affecting Kootenai and Shoshone Counties. St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. .Over an inch of rain has fallen over North Idaho. Light to moderate rain will continue into Wednesday. Warmer temperatures and windy conditions will result in increasing snow melt. The combination of rain and snowmelt will result in excess runoff and potential for rivers to rise, some which could reach minor flood stage this week. For the St Joe...Coeur d`Alene...and Palouse Rivers...minor flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Coeur d Alene River at Cataldo. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Minor flooding of farmland from Cataldo downstream to Harrison is likely. The campground at Cataldo will also begin to flood. Portions of Dudley Road, west of Latour Creek, will likely be underwater and impassable. If there is significant water already in the floodplain, these impacts may occur at lower stages. Old Coeur d`Alene River Road on the North Fork of the Coeur d`Alene River may begin to flood north of the Bumblebee Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

