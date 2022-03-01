ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Snowbird posts cryptic tease to possible new tram

By Spencer Burt, Jack Helean
 1 day ago
One of Utah's world-renowned skiing and snowboarding resorts has revealed the design of its new-and-improved tram cabins.

The new tram cabins, expected to be fully installed and operational for Snowbird’s summer season this June, will feature a sleek exterior design, floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as summer seasonal experiences including a rooftop balcony for foot passengers and three glass floor panels in each cabin.

Snowbird revealed photos of the new trams uncovered on Tuesday morning.

New tram cars at Snowbird resort

In a release, the resort said they worked closely with The Doppelmayr Group on the upgrade for two years.

The new tram cabins were completed in Olten, Switzerland, and are on their way to their permanent home.

Rendering of the interior of a cabin

“As Snowbird celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we are recognizing both our storied past and making a thrilling upgrade to our iconic Aerial Tram,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “The Tram and Snowbird have provided year-round excitement for five decades, but the new Tram cabins promise to take this excitement to a whole new level.”

According to the resort, the summertime rooftop deck will be the first of its kind in the United States, allowing 15 guests to enjoy unobstructed 360-degree views of Peruvian Gulch, Mount Superior and more. The summer Tram will also feature three, three-foot by three-foot glass floor panels for daring guests to view the scenery below.

Rendering of a new tram operating after being installed

The Tram drive system will also receive a complete technological upgrade.

The original Tram cabins will take their final rides on April 3, 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
