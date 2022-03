No. 1 South Carolina pulled away from Ole Miss in the final 10 minutes on its way to a 71-57 victory Sunday in Oxford, Miss. Senior point guard Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points, and All-American Aliyah Boston pushed her consecutive double-double streak to 21, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds. With the win, the Gamecocks finished the regular season with a 27-1 record, 15-1 in the SEC, and 15 straight wins. South Carolina will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn. ??Below are my thoughts and analysis.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO