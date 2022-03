Earlier this morning, the Sun Belt released their 2022 football schedule with one caveat. Three schools currently playing in Conference USA were included in the Sun Belt schedule for next season. Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss are currently battling C-USA in a legal dispute to leave the league this summer instead of June of 2023. Despite their desire to bolt for the Sun Belt, C-USA included all of three of them in their 2022 football schedule when it was released a fee weeks back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO