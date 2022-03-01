Hawkins propels Howard past South Carolina State 72-62

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Howard University had one of its best months in recent history in as it went 8-1 in February. Could March Madness mean something this year?
The post Howard rolls into March Madness red hot appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Current Records: South Carolina State 15-13; Howard 15-11 The Howard Bison's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Burr Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 113 points combined.
South Carolina State earned its first win at the HBCU tournament held on the campus of Alabama State University. The Lady Bulldogs played four games, going 1-3 for the weekend. SCSU 5, Florida A&M 3. South Carolina State took advantage of four FAMU errors to defeat the Lady Rattlers 5-3...
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew scored 12 points apiece to help Alcorn State fend off Texas Southern 75-72. Dominic Brewton added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (13-15, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Bryson Etienne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 12-5).
Charlotte — (WLOS) Twenty-two seconds into the Big South first round game between #6 North Carolina A&T and #11 UNC Asheville, Chanin Scott hit a lay-up to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead. The first basket of any game is rarely newsworthy. Tonight, it was because it's the only...
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (1-1, 1-0 SAC) earned their first victory of the 2022 season over the Barton Bulldogs on Feb. 22. The Wolves got off to a fast start when Cassel Richardson (Forrest, Va.) and Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) were able to give Newberry an early 2-0 lead just over two minutes in. Barton was able to get a goal back, but Richardson was once again found the back of the net to put the Wolves back up by two. A few minutes later, Richardson earned yet another point as she found Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) for the score. After giving up a goal, Newberry was once again able to respond as Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) converted on a free position attempt thirty seconds later.
All-American Rhyne Howard made a school record eight three-pointers in her final home game on her. way to a season-high 32 points as the Kentucky women's basketball team thumped Auburn 90-62 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Howard started quickly, scoring 16 points in the first period and 24 in the...
The Shippensburg University softball team ended the weekend with a split at the Glenville State Tournament. Winning against the home team The Glenville State Pioneers with a score of 22-14. But losing their first game to West Virginia State. What Happened. DeFeo singled in all six of her plate appearances...
SMYRNA, Del.– The Smyrna Eagles beat St. Georges Tech in a final score of 69-46 on Tuesday night. Smyrna would go on a 8-0 run early in the first but would go into the 2nd quarter tied at 13-13. The Eagles would go into halftime with a 26-21 lead. Smyrna would outscore St. Georges 43-25 in the 2nd half.
Norfolk State took care of business, handing North Carolina Central a 75-46 loss to clinch the 2022 MEAC regular season title.
The post Norfolk State dominates NCCU to claim MEAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
The WNBA handed down a $500,000 fine against the New York Liberty for the team’s repeated use of charter flights on the backend of last season; which is down from a $1 million penalty. The $500K fine marks a league-record, but according to Howard Megdal, the WNBA was mulling...
As two of the premier football programs in the area with a combined five state championships, Allentown Central Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic have built their rivalry into something both schools refer to as “The Holy War.” But the Vikings and Golden Hawks have also forged an intense rivalry on the hardwood in both boys and girls basketball. Because the Vikettes and Lady Hawks are in separate ...
Utah State football coach Blake Anderson’s son has died, according to a statement from athletic director John Hartwell. The cause of death is not immediately known, but comes after Anderson tweeted, “God is still God in the midst of our broken (hearts)” on Monday. In his statement...
Comments / 0