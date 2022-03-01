ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

UPDATE 1-Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant

By Daina Beth Solomon
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Recasts and updates throughout with more detail)

MATAMOROS, Mexico, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Workers at Mexico’s Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favor of appointing a new union, in a poll being closely watched in the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant.

Independent union SNITIS garnered 1,126 votes, outstripping the 176 votes for the current union CTM, which is part of one of Mexico’s biggest labor organizations.

Workers at the plant in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros began campaigning about two years ago to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages.

Tridonex’s unlisted U.S. parent, Cardone, faced U.S. government scrutiny last year in one of the first labor complaints under a new regional trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), after workers at the plant said they were being denied the right to freely select their union.

More than 80% of eligible workers cast ballots on Monday, in a vote that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said was being closely watched.

The election came weeks after the CTM union lost its 25-year hold at General Motors in the central city of Silao to an upstart group in an election following another complaint under the USMCA trade deal.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

A Petition for an $18 Minimum Wage Is Gaining Signatures in California. What That Means for the Hourly Worker

Just months after a federal $15 minimum wage failed to take shape, Californians may get the chance to vote on even higher minimum hourly pay. A measure to raise the state's minimum wage to $18 began to collect signatures in February. If the campaign, called the Living Wage Act of 2022, gets 700,000 signatures, it will be on California's November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Union#Trade Agreement#Election#Tridonex#Snitis#Ctm#Usmca#The Ctm Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy