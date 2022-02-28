ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Factbox-EU Breaks 'Taboo' to Jointly Finance Ukraine Weapons Deliveries

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has broken a "taboo" by agreeing for the first time to jointly finance weapons deliveries to a third country to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said. European defence ministers met via video-conference on Monday...

