Mini models take the stage

If you've watched an episode of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix and found yourself getting dreamy-eyed over Maddie's kitchen tile instead of Coach Cal's smile, well then you've come to the right design-obsessed place. Because we've already tracked down where you can buy the outfits from the show, we're now directing our Nancy Drew-style sleuthing to the show's warm and welcoming set design. You may already know that most of the series is filmed in and around Covington, Georgia, but did you know many of the interiors (including Sullivan's, The Corner Spa, and Maddie's and Dana Sue's houses) are sets built from scratch on a stage? Production Designer Aimee Holmberg and Set Designer Nik Morgan, both of whom actually have a background in—who would have guessed?—the horror genre, spoke to Country Living about why the Southern setting inspires she show's aesthetic, how they scheme up spaces around each character, and where they sourced all that cute decor. (Good news: Much of it's from budget-friendly sources including Home Goods, Rooms to Go, Etsy, and Spoonflower!)

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO