Women talk truth about their crucial role in the American economy and its inequities

Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 1 day ago
In a series of three conversations, women entrepreneurs and women who work in entrepreneur support,...

Related
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How the Gender Gap Has Narrowed in the Tech Industry and What More Can Be Done?

Gender inequality has been an issue around the world for thousands of years. Fortunately, women are now speaking up and gaining an equal footing to men in work, family life, and social status. Within the tech industry, we've seen big strides being made in the name of equality, especially during the 21st century. So, what progress has been made, and what do we still need to do to ensure that women are truly equal in the tech world?
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The overlooked workers who could solve the labor crisis

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether you call it the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, employers are woefully short of the workers they need to run their businesses and provide the goods and services we expect without delay.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPBS

How the cashless economy is creating inequities in San Diego

From touchless payment methods to online banking, new forms of technology have been making cashless transactions easier and more common for both buyers and sellers. The push away from physical dollars and cents isn't helping everyone, however. Despite the intended effect of streamlining daily purchases, cashless commerce can actually end...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Independent Record

Demand truth about history

If you are unfortunate enough to live in a community where ultraconservative forces seek to ban books and forbid mention of racism, please do your kids a favor, make sure they learn our country’s real history. Buy the banned books and read them to your kids. If you don’t, you could doom them to relive those atrocities of that history.
HELENA, MT
Missoulian

Opinion: The truth about sanctions

A friend recently commented that the real meaning of American exceptionalism is the continued bullying by the United States of nations too weak to respond. In this case, he was referring to the $7 billion the U.S. seized from Afghanistan’s Central Bank after our defeat. President Biden issued an executive order to return half of the money to the Afghan bank and various relief agencies, with the other half to be distributed to American families who lost loved ones on 9/11.
FOREIGN POLICY
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
Forbes

SBA Offers Increased Assistance To Black Female Business Owners

Women-owned businesses continue to become more established in the American economy, however women continue to face more obstacles than men when launching and growing their businesses. These challenges — including securing small business loans — thwart the success of female-owned companies and hinder their ability to innovate, create jobs, and grow. Fortunately, helping women-owned businesses — especially those owned by minorities — has been a priority of the Biden administration.
SMALL BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

