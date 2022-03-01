Women talk truth about their crucial role in the American economy and its inequities

Gender inequality has been an issue around the world for thousands of years. Fortunately, women are now speaking up and gaining an equal footing to men in work, family life, and social status. Within the tech industry, we've seen big strides being made in the name of equality, especially during the 21st century. So, what progress has been made, and what do we still need to do to ensure that women are truly equal in the tech world?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO