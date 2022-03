Single-use plastic could be on its way out. During the Fifth UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) on Wednesday, 175 nations endorsed a resolution to end plastic pollution. The UNEA aims to create an international, legally binding agreement that includes production, design and disposal of plastic. The agreement, to be drafted by the end of 2024, will include alternatives to single-use plastics, such as designing reusable and recyclable products, improving collaboration to access technology, and building capacity and scientific collaboration.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO