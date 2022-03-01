ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico nears 100k missing

By Maria Verza Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — For the investigators, the human foot -- burned, but with some fabric still attached...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Sunday cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions. Nearly 400 migrants have...
IMMIGRATION
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Questions remain about videotaped Mexico 'massacre'

Mexicans were left wondering Monday what happened to about a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene. The camera cuts away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died. But prosecutors said Monday that they cannot say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a cruise ship passenger who jumped from her balcony into the sea and is missing in the Gulf of Mexico. An airplane had been conducting search patterns off the coast, but Coast Guard officials said Thursday night that the search had been called off after crews searched more than 2,514 square nautical miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy