The CW has released a new poster for Kung Fu's upcoming second season. The poster features Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) ready to fight with the tag line "Old Enemies. New Legends". The series is set to return on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c. As for what the tag means, Season 1 of Kung Fu saw Nicky dealing with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), the woman who murdered Nicky's shifu and who was pursuing Nicky as well in pursuit of the Sword of Liang Daiyu. Nicky ultimately defeated Zhilan and released Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself, but just because Zhilan was apprehended doesn't mean Nicky's battle is done. Not only was Chapman upped to series regular for Season 2, a recently released trailer for the upcoming season teased a new challenge for Nicky: her long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao.)

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO