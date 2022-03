The ball was thrown inside and after Brick Memorial’s Luke Braaten secured the pass, he went to work. The 6-foot-7 forward made one swift move on offense and created the space he needed to lay the ball in for another score. Then, on the defensive end, he settled into his spot in the paint, getting ready to make life a living nightmare for 14th-seeded Colts Neck in first round of the Central, Group 3 playoffs.

BRICK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO