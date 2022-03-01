ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Twisted Sister’ singer approves of Ukraine using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as rallying cry against Russia

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said he “absolutely” stands with the Ukrainian people and their use of the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a rallying song against the Russian invasion. According to reports, the...

