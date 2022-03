As population and living demands explode in the greater Austin area, the Travis County Commissioners Court is grappling with the twin issues of affordable housing and housing needs. Seventy-thousand new units are needed in Austin and Travis County over the next five years to keep pace with population growth, the county projects, while the Commissioners Court says it has already overseen the creation of 10,000 new units over the last five to six years.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO