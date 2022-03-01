ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Australian shares end higher on tech, banking boost; RBA holds rates

By Navya Mittal
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates to close)

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and banking stocks, at a time when the country’s central banks held rates at a record low and the West cranked up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 7,096.5, extending gains to a third straight session, and climbing in tandem with firmer moves on broader Asian markets.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% and cited the war in Ukraine as a major new source of uncertainty as it stressed patience on tightening policy

“The market is probably pricing in the move towards hikes as the geopolitical situation calms down”, said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, adding that investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve March meeting for a rake hike

Tech stocks jumped 5.7%, tracking peers on Wall Street, with Block Inc’s Australian shares soaring 12.8%

The country’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 1.5% after saying it will sell a 10% stake of China’s Bank of Hangzhou for about A$1.8 billion ($1.30 billion), exiting a nearly two-decade-old investment amid market pressure

The other three of the “Big Four” banks advanced between 0.7% and 1.5%, lifting the financial sub-index 1.02% higher

The Western Australian government opening borders will, hopefully, ease supply chain issues that the country has been seeing since last year, Rooney said.

Among other individual shares, lithium and nickel miner IGO added 6.7% after it discontinued negotiations with UK-based Glencore Plc to buy its CSA copper mine in New South Wales state.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.8% higher at 12,197.92.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

The fortunes of banks are heavily linked to conditions in the broader economy. High oil prices could complicate the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates to combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Reuters

Stocks fall, ruble dives as Russia sanctions hit world markets

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian ruble hit record lows on Monday while world stocks slid and oil prices jumped after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Russia's central bank hiked its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#S P#Asian#Argonaut#The Federal Reserve March#Block Inc#Bank Of Hangzhou#Western Australian#Igo#Glencore Plc
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Australia
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS A different equity market

A DIFFERENT EQUITY MARKET (0907 GMT) Latest hedge fund filings in the U.S. show the "Gods of Money" are positioning for a different equity market than the one they have traded in the last few years. Funds continued to rotate away from growth stocks and are now more tilted to...
STOCKS
The Guardian

‘The damage is done’: Russians face economic point of no return

As markets opened in a panic on Monday, many Russians rushed to local cashpoints in Moscow to retrieve their savings before the damage got any worse. “It said they had dollars so I came here immediately,” said Alexei Presnyakov, 32, pointing to an app for Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, indicating he could withdraw hard currency. About 20 people were queued in line. “Yesterday [the rate] was 80 [to the dollar]. Today it’s 100. Or 150.”
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil central bank chief says higher interest rates are supporting FX

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that higher interest rates are supporting financial inflows, strengthening the Brazilian currency. Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual, he also said positive fiscal figures are helping to attract investment to the country, among...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australian shares weighed down by tech stocks, Ukraine tensions

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by tech stocks and as tensions surrounding Ukraine kept risk sentiment low globally, while AGL Energy soared after rejecting a $3.54 billion buyout offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.8% to 7,167 by 0030 GMT, extending losses...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Russia-Ukraine in focus

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed in the red on Wednesday, weighed down by banks, as investors turned cautious after a massive rally in the previous session while keeping an eye on Russia-Ukraine tensions. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.17% to 17,322, while the S&P BSE...
WORLD
Reuters

Turkish central bank holds rate at 14% despite inflation surge

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate steady at 14% for the second straight month on Thursday as expected, despite a jump in inflation to nearly 50% after last year's easing cycle triggered a currency crisis. The bank began easing in September and has cut...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian c.bank provides banks with $23 bln at 3-day repo auction

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it had provided banks with 1.9 trillion roubles ($22.87 billion) out of 3 trillion roubles on offer at a "fine-tuning", three-day repo auction. Seeking to maintain financial stability, the central bank started beefing up the banking sector with extra...
ECONOMY
Reuters

REFILE-China shares end higher after cities ease mortgage rules

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday, with property developers leading gains after more cities eased mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost economy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.66% at 3,490.76 and the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.48%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy