ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Swim and Dive records personal bests at SMAC Conference Meet

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FX3L_0eS0X6Uk00

PORTAGE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal boys Swim and Dive team traveled to Portage Northern High School this past weekend for the SMAC Conference Championship.

Coldwater appears to be peaking at just the right time as every single swimmer had a personal best on the weekend.

Drake Thornton had a record breaking meet, breaking the CHS team record in the 100 yard Breaststroke on his way to a twelfth place finish in the conference. Thornton also finished in nineteenth place in the 200 yard Individual Medley for another top 20 performance.

Diving ace Kyle Litwiller had a big meet finishing in sixth place overall in the 1-meter Dive.

Lucas Wischmeyer also earned a pair of top 20 finishes, taking fifteenth in the 50 yard Freestyle and seventeenth in the 100 yard Backstroke.

The Cardinals also saw a great deal of success in the relay events as both the “A” and “B” relays qualified for the SMAC finals.

In the 200 yard Medley Relay the “A” team of Sam Larr, Thornton, Wischmeyer and Ian Stough finished in fifteenth place while the “B” team of Liam VanWagner, Charlie Gruner, Brady Massey and Kaz Lindblom finished in twentieth place.

In the 200 yard Freestyle Relay the “A” team of Thornton, Larr, Lindblom, and Stough finished in sixteenth place while the “B” team of Gruner, Litwiller, Massey and Beau Martin finished in eighteenth place.

In the 400 yard Freestyle Relay the “A” team of Wischmeyer, Larr, Lindblom and Stough finished in thirteenth place while the “B” team of Gruner, Litwiller, Massey and Martin finished in nineteenth place.

Overall the Coldwater Cardinal boys team bettered their season long standing to ninth place, moving up one spot from tenth, because of their strong showing at the weekend tournament.

The Cardinals finished off their 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday with a make-up meet versus Lakeview. Results will appear in a later edition of The Daily Reporter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Portage, MI
City
Lakeview, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Portage, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
CNN

Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

(CNN) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California's Bay Area, police said. The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Backstroke#Relays#Coldwater Swim And Dive#Chs#Yard Individual Medley#Cardinals#Smac#Wischmeyer Larr#Coldwater Cardinal
The Hill

Here are the private companies that have made moves against Russia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to international sanctions and a flood of businesses across sectors cutting ties with Moscow. Here are the private companies that have made moves against Russia:. BP. Oil company BP announced on Sunday it would be divesting its 20 percent stake in Russian oil company...
UEFA
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

698
Followers
622
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy