San Luis Obispo County, CA

Planned burn at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks to begin March 1

By Evan Vega
 1 day ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal State Parks said 90 brush piles will be burned at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards from Tuesday, March 1, through Friday, March 11.

Ignitions may start as early as 7a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5p.m.

The planned burns will take place in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road near the park entrance of Montaña de Oro State Park and in the Monterey pine forest near the Washburn campground area in Hearst San Simeon State Park.

California Department of Parks and Recreation said glowing piles may be visible at night.

For more information contact Dan Falat of San Luis Obispo Coast District at 805-927-2065 .

