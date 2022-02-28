ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Win Brooks & Dunn Tickets Here!

By Carina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came down to a few different show members! Share on Facebook Share on...

Effingham Radio

Morgan Wallen And Girlfriend Are Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, have gone public with their relationship. After Morgan's first stop on his Dangerous Tour at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (February 9th), Paige shared an Instagram story photo of the two embracing with the caption, “i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson to Perform Special Dolly Parton Tribute

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards!. Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to Dolly Parton, who is hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson, a five-time ACM Award nominee, first broke the news of her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She previously performed at the ACMs in 2019, 2018, 2013, and 2007.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX Carolina

Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to Boot Scootin’ Boogie with Brooks & Dunn at the Enmarket Arena in June. The legendary Country band will perform June 16 at the new arena in Savannah. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4, according to the Enmarket Arena. Click here...
SAVANNAH, GA
News On 6

Brooks & Dunn To Perform At Tulsa's BOK Center This May

Country legends Brooks and Dunn announced they're returning to Tulsa this summer. The duo is bringing their "Reboot 2022 Tour" to the BOK Center on Saturday, May 21, with special guests Riley Green and Jackson Dean. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am and start at $30.
TULSA, OK
WYFF4.com

Brooks & Dunn coming to Greenville in June

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country star duo Brooks & Dunn is coming to Greenville. Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour 2022 with special guests Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden is coming to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville Friday, June 17. Tickets go on sale Friday. This content is imported from...
GREENVILLE, SC
KICK AM 1530

Brooks & Dunn are playing at the Iowa State Fair

The country music legends have been added to the already stacked Iowas State Fair lineup, and tickets are on sale now!. Brooks & Dunn will be one of the main grandstand attractions at the 2022 Iowa State Fair! The country music duo will be playing Friday, August 12th, and tickets are on sale now, if you want to purchase tickets click here! They will be joined with special guest Alex Miller and the doors will open at 7 pm that Friday night, ticket prices range anywhere from $47 to $92.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Texas LIVE!

Parker McCollum to Play a Stadium Show with One of Country Music’s BIGGEST Stars

Parker McCollum is set to play a stadium show with perhaps Country Music's biggest superstar. Today it was revealed that The Lime Stone Kid will join the bill for Eric Church's concert Saturday, May 28, in Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field. This marks the first of many stadium concerts for Church this year, no word yet if McCollum will be on any of the additional shows. Brothers Osborne will also be on the bill in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
99.9 KEKB

Morgan Wallen Is ‘Wasted on You’ in New Heartbreak Single [Listen]

Morgan Wallen is sending the smoky heartbreak tune "Wasted on You" to country radio as his next official single. Wallen, Ernest K. Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Josh Thompson co-wrote the song, which follows Wallen's recent No. 1, "Sand in My Boots." In the slow-burning track, Wallen sings from the perspective...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood and American Idol's Luke Bryan will perform at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform at this year's 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Details on Carrie's performance remain up in the air but it is thought she may perform alongside Jason. The singer is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.
MUSIC

