Grading the Nevada Wolf Pack’s 74-61 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at Laramie, Wyo.:. GRANT SHERFIELD: C- The Pack point guard struggled once again missing 11-of-16 shots and never making as many as two shots in a row. Sherfield scored just 12 points, missed 6-of-8 threes and never got to the free throw line once in 38 minutes. It was just the second time in 24 games this year that Sherfield did not get at least one free throw and just the fourth time in his 50-game Pack career. Sherfield has now missed 25-of-38 shots (12-of-14 threes) over his last two games combined. Four of Sherfield’s five assists came in the first half as the Pack fell behind 42-26 at the break.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO