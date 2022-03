The View’s Joy Behar has been criticised for making a “tone-deaf” comment about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.On Thursday (24 February) morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “full-scale invasion” in the east of Ukraine.Hours afterwards, the topic was being discussed on US chat show The View, when presenter Behar shared her frustration at having to cancel her forthcoming holiday to Italy as a result.Her co-host Sunny Hostin described the “heartbreaking” future impact the attacks would have on the people of Ukraine and the refugee crisis it would cause.Responding, Behar said: “I’m scared of what’s going to happen in western Europe,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO