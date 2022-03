When it comes to taking care of your skin, face products tend to get the most attention. There’s nothing wrong with that; a quality skincare routine is a total game-changer, and also one of our favorite ways to practice self-care, whether it’s splurging on a fancy face cream, spritzing on a luxurious perfume or getting all dolled up with your favorite beauty look just because. Let’s not forget, though, that it’s also important to take care of the rest of your body, because skincare extends beyond just your neck—and yes, that is a reminder to pull down those face products to your chest.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO