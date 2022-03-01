ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three win ATVs in Dot Foods raffle

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
Dot Foods employee David Probst of Jacksonville one an ATV through a raffle.  (Photo provided)

MOUNT STERLING — David Probst of Jacksonville, Marshall Prather of Rushville and Eduardo Salguero Lica of Beardstown were among those winning all-terrain vehicles through an appreciation raffle among Dot Foods warehouse employee.

Raffles took place at all 12 U.S. distribution centers to thank employees. Winners could choose either an ATV or a vacation.

“This was just one small way we are showing our appreciation for the extraordinary work our employees have done in 2021,” Dot Foods Senior Vice President John Long said.

Photo: Clean sweep

A street sweeper works its way around Jacksonville on Monday after temperatures warmed up enough to keep the water it uses from leaving a thin sheet of ice in its wake. Winter storms that hit west-central Illinois in February meant the city's street crews couldn't use the sweeper, which resulted in some blocked storm drains and some minor flooding. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)
Photo: Slush

Snow mixed with sleet made roads in Jacksonville slick Thursday as a winter storm passed through west-central Illinois. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier) Snow mixed with sleet made roads in Jacksonville slick Thursday as a winter storm passed through west-central Illinois.
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

