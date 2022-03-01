Three win ATVs in Dot Foods raffle

Dot Foods employee David Probst of Jacksonville one an ATV through a raffle. (Photo provided)

MOUNT STERLING — David Probst of Jacksonville, Marshall Prather of Rushville and Eduardo Salguero Lica of Beardstown were among those winning all-terrain vehicles through an appreciation raffle among Dot Foods warehouse employee.

Raffles took place at all 12 U.S. distribution centers to thank employees. Winners could choose either an ATV or a vacation.

“This was just one small way we are showing our appreciation for the extraordinary work our employees have done in 2021,” Dot Foods Senior Vice President John Long said.