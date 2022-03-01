ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘People who voted Tory are embarrassed’: Labour in buoyant mood before Birmingham Erdington byelection

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H663i_0eS0UssI00

Paulette Hamilton can barelyleave her campaign headquarters onErdington high street without being approached for a chat. “I want Boris Johnson out. I don’t like him,” young mum Sabrina Simmonds tells her.

Another supporter, Dave, takes a poster to display in his window, while a third wants to complain about the dilapidated state of the street.

Hamilton, who has lived nearby for 35 years, agrees: “You can always tell when an area’s going down, when it starts to get filled – not with the big name shops, but with your pawnbrokers, your bookies, your gambling slot machines.

A former nurse, mother of five and local councillor, Hamilton is Labour’s candidate in Thursday’s byelection, which was triggered by the sudden death of the area’s longstanding MP Jack Dromey in January.

Labour held this seat in 2019 with a slim majority of 3,601, and party insiders say they expect it to be high on the Tories’ attack list for the next general election.

Yet less than a year on from the humiliating loss of the Hartlepool byelection, which raised the prospect of the Conservatives continuing to make advances into Labour territory, Keir Starmer’s party is confident of holding on here.

Starmer has visited several times, as have much of the party’s frontbench, including the deputy leader, Angela Rayner, and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves. “When Sir Keir Starmer came and walked down the high street, that was phenomenal – people couldn’t believe he was here,” Hamilton says.

Labour is buoyed by the shift in the polls since Partygate began to damage the Tories’ popularity, and in particular by signs that voters are starting to trust them more on the economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1AfC_0eS0UssI00
Paulette Hamilton with the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, during a visit by the Labour leader to Erdington on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

A recent Ipsos poll showed Labour still six points behind on the question of which party should be trusted to grow Britain’s economy, but 17 points ahead when it came to tackling the rising cost of living.

Hamilton says that’s the first thing most voters want to raise. “The uplift with the electric, gas, with the inflation rate, with the 1.25 percentage point national insurance increase – that has been one of the massive issues in this area, and it’s bubbling,” she says

In Erdington, Labour has a clear policy offer: a cut in VAT on fuel bills, plus means-tested help for the poorest households funded by a windfall tax on the energy giants. Hamilton says she has been able to contrast that with Rishi Sunak’s promise of a £200 loan, to be paid back from future energy bills, plus a council tax rebate.

The proportion of people claiming unemployment benefits in Birmingham Erdington is twice the national average, and 31% of children are growing up in poverty against 19% for the UK as a whole.

Hamilton says voluntary groups are stepping in. “Even though people say it’s a poor area, the community spirit and what people are doingis absolutely phenomenal,” she says.

Gerard Goshawk from Erdington food bank saysit has handed out more than 13,000 parcels of provisions, many to families with children, in the current financial year, even before much of the energy price rise has taken hold – and with worse to come in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s shocking. We have got busier in the pandemic and we’re busier now because of the concerns – well, the reality – of the impact of the cost of living. And just the impact of the universal credit system. People that are in debt to the government, or that have been sanctioned for all sorts of reasons,” he explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kZqJ_0eS0UssI00
Paulette Hamilton out campaigning on Erdington high street. Photograph: Andrew Fox/The Guardian

While the prime minister’s lockdown-busting antics aren’t high on voters’ list of concerns, Hamilton says they do come up. “People who voted Conservative in 2019 are embarrassed, because what he’s done is literally said one thing and done another, and people feel as if he’s broken their trust.”

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jon Ashworth, who visited Erdington to campaign last Wednesday, says he feels the state of the economy and Johnson’s character have become closely entwined.

“They don’t trust him, they don’t believe him – they don’t think he’s got the abilities to grip the real issues facing the country. It all reinforces a sense that he’s not up to it,” he says, adding, “I think it’s quite a significant time, politically.”

Since Ashworth’s visit, the headlines have been filled with Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine. Robert Hayward, the Conservative peer and pollster, says such events tend to benefit the incumbent government electorally: “There’s no question that foreign affairs will have an impact, but it will be a small impact in my view.”

He says it has also helped Starmer’s party that they have been able to turn the conversation from Covid – or before that, Brexit – on to “bread and butter issues, where the Labour party is getting getting traction”. It is unclear whether that opportunity will now be curtailed by events in Ukraine.

Alison Farrell, behind the counter in Farrell’s Caribbean grocers on Erdington high street, votes Conservative but has no sympathy for Johnson. “It would have been much easier if he’d just told the truth in the first place. Honesty is the best policy,” she says. “All this he’s doing to make people go back to liking him – it doesn’t work like that.”

She does “think he needs to go,” she says – but in a warning of how much work remains for Starmer’s party, adds, “not to say, put in Labour.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Birmingham Erdington by-election: Cost of living on voters' minds

"It's a working-class area, it's a community-based area and it's multi-cultural." That's how 19-year-old Li Booth, a carpentry apprentice at the local further education college, describes the Erdington area of Birmingham. Li has been working in construction since he was 16 but lost his job during the pandemic and started...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Election#Economy#Uk#Tories#Conservatives#Frontbench#Ipsos
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy