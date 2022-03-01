ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Influenza Medication Market Top Players Analysis Impacted By Covid-19 Forecast by 2031

By Frank Murphy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Growth Report on “ Influenza Medication Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Market Insights: 2015 – 2031.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming seven years growth of this industry. Global Influenza Medication Outlook mainly summarized as Introduction, Segmentation of Market-Based On Application, End-Use, and Region, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities,...

Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
The Detroit Free Press

Wall Street, car drivers on edge as US bans Russian oil imports

Seeing people turn to social media to post photos of paying $100 for a tank of gas drives anyone to do a double take. Even if they're filling up big, hulking trucks.  Watching Wall Street and stock prices go deep into the red only makes matters worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory Monday, defined as falling 10% below the recent high.  ...
Reuters

Oatly to emerge winner in 2022 plant-based peers' battle

March 8 (Reuters) - Oatly Group AB (OTLY.O) is expected to forecast strong sales growth for 2022 when it reports results on Wednesday as health-conscious consumers consistently turn to the company's plant-based milk, a contrast to the demand slowdown seen by Beyond Meat. Many restaurants and retailers have partnered with...
