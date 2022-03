DawgsHQ is back with the latest edition of Dawg Walk Talk as the full crew (Wes Blankenship, Jake Reuse and Palmer Thombs) discuss the latest Georgia Football news. First on the slate for today, the Bulldogs’ most recent additions to the coaching staff as Kirby Smart and company have hired three assistants since we last chatted on the topic. Then, the attention shifts to recruiting as Reuse provides you with scoop from Under Armour Atlanta. Finally, we wrap the show up by sharing our expectations for the nation-best 14 Georgia players that’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine later this week, predicting who can make the biggest jump with a strong performance.

