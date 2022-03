NEW YORK -- Joel Embiid and James Harden were greeted by loud roars from the plenty of Philadelphia fans that packed Madison Square Garden.The cheers later turned to groans as one foul after another threatened to make the matinee last deep into the afternoon.Embiid didn't care how it looked to viewers. All that matters is how his partnership with Harden looks to him."Unstoppable," he said.Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the 76ers made it two straight wins with their new duo by...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO