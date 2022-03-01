1 win away: Decatur Heritage back in state finals

BIRMINGHAM — Anyone who has followed Decatur Heritage boys basketball this season knows you have to take the good with the bad.

Monday, in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals at Legacy Arena, there was a lot of bad early in the game. The Eagles trailed by 10 points in the second quarter.

In the end, there was just enough good for Decatur Heritage to celebrate a 42-38 win to advance to the state championship game.

It’s Decatur Heritage (20-7) vs. Covenant Christian (27-6) at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Despite being nearly neighbors in North Alabama, the teams have not met since the 2019 Northwest Regional finals. That was the year Decatur Heritage won the state championship.

“We’ve had a roller-coaster season and this was just another roller-coaster game,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said of Monday's victory. “We’re just blessed to be here and now we’re playing for a state championship.”

This will be Decatur Heritage’s third trip to the state finals. The Eagles lost on their first visit in 2001 to Pleasant Home, 42-41. They claimed a state championship in 2019 with a 63-42 win over St. Luke’s.

Sitting on the bench for that 2019 state championship game was a freshman named Brayden Kyle. Now he’s a senior leader for the Eagles.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the finals,” Kyle said. “To see how this team has grown all year and now to be back in the finals after being there in 2019. It’s a joy to be part of it.”

On Monday, Decatur Heritage trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter and missed its first 10 3-point attempts.

It was time to get hot, and the Eagles did just that. They hit four of their next six to force a 21-21 tie at halftime. Freshman Hayden Page hit two of the 3s with juniors Bryant Pitts and Bo Solley sinking one each.

The game was tied four more times in the third quarter before Decatur Heritage got its first lead with 3.2 seconds left on a basket by Solley. He was also fouled, and his free throw made it 34-31.

Brantley opened the fourth quarter with two straight baskets to take a 35-31 lead.

Kyle’s jump shot with 5:29 left to play put the Eagles up for good at 36-35. He had seven rebounds and two blocked shots in the quarter. His teammates hit 6 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to close out the scoring.

Kyle and Page led Decatur Heritage with nine points each. Kyle got his nine while also claiming 15 rebounds. Page’s nine came on three clutch 3s.

Solley had 7 points. Pitts and freshman Brady Wilson each had six. Senior Alex Malone had 5.

Brantley outrebounded Heritage 46-36, but poor shooting and free throws were costly for the Bulldogs. After making 9 of 27 shots in the first half, Brantley was 7-of-33 in the second half. The Bulldogs were just 2-of-11 on free throws.

Decatur Heritage hit just 31 percent (8 of 26) in the first half, but the four 3s were like magic. The Eagles hit 9 of 13 free throws.