It’s that magical time of the year when absolutely every player available is likely to be traded to the Leafs. It can be a fun, crazy, and optimistic time of the year, but it can also be an exhausting time of the year that can’t end soon enough. For whatever reason, this year feels like the latter, and personally, I think it’s because it’s more fun being a seller than a buyer. There’s a lot less worry about screwing things up.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO