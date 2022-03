SoFi comes across as a relatively undervalued high-growth stock. Investing forums are lately rife with bullish narratives about how SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is an attractive buy at current levels. It posted record revenue once again and its management also issued an upbeat revenue guidance for FY22. But investing in SoFi isn’t that straightforward. Its stock-based compensation expenses are one of the highest in its industry, and are guided to increase by another 42% in FY22. This is likely to impair SoFi’s GAAP profitability and keep its stock price distressed in the foreseeable future. Let’s take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO