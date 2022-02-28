ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Best of Times” – A Tribute to STYX!

rock107.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy an evening of the STYX greatest hits with “Best of Times” – A Tribute to STYX on...

www.rock107.com

loudersound.com

The 10 best Styx songs

Arguably the ultimate pomp rock band, Styx practically invented the genre in the mid 70s. The Chicago band mixed sophisticated musicianship, straightforward melodies and a flair for showmanship, while the core – original vocalist/keyboard player Dennis DeYoung, plus guitarists Tommy Shaw and James Young – ensured the approach remained intact while also constantly being refined, throughout the glory days in the 70s and 80s.
MUSIC
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Styx#The Theater At North
Lincoln Journal Star

Styx, REO Speedwagon to play Pinewood Bowl in May

Styx will return to Lincoln for the second consecutive year May 13, this time accompanied by REO Speedwagon and George Thorogood and the Destroyers on the “Live & UnZoomed” tour. Last June’s Styx show was slated for Pinewood Bowl, but moved into Pinnacle Bank Arena, where it was...
LINCOLN, NE
Central Illinois Proud

Styx, George Thorogood to perform at Civic Center May 10

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those feeling “bad to the bone,” Styx and George Thorogood are set to give a concert at the Peoria Civic Center. Tickets for the May 10 performance go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here or at the Toyota Box Office, which is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Tool, Ministry, Lotus, Beatles tribute, Son Volt and more

Tool (PPG Paints Arena): The progressive metal band blew us away on the Fear Inoculum Tour (in November 2019), which may have been one of the last shows people saw before the pandemic shut things down. Tool, led by the mercurial Maynard James Keenan, now returns with retooled setlist that includes such deep cuts as “The Patient,” “Eon Blue Apocalypse” and “Opiate.” Fans are being ejected for taking photos, so keep those phones down. With The Acid Helps. 7:30 p.m. $56.75; ticketmaster.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Duluth News Tribune

Styx, REO Speedwagon plan return to Duluth, with Loverboy in tow

DULUTH — Two arena rock bands are coming to an arena near you. Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy are returning to Duluth's Amsoil Arena on Sept. 3. The classic rock bands last played a show in Duluth in 2018. Styx is a Midwest-based band that started in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDBO

Harvard senior's Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Disney has done the frozen Nordic princess, the Chinese warrior princess and many others in between. But a Korean princess? Not so much. Harvard University student Julia Riew has set out to fix that. The 22-year-old Korean American senior wrote "Shimcheong: A Folktale" — a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with a decidedly Disney movie vibe — as her senior thesis.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Osbournes at 20: How the rowdy reality series changed TV forever, from dog poo drama to family feuds

The Prince of Darkness has been outwitted by a television remote. In fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, perched on the edge of his flowery antique sofa in Beverly Hills, it is a monstrously unwieldy device. He grasps the thing with both hands and slams it with his fist, but still he can’t figure out how to get the television to show him anything other than the weather in Afghanistan (“2000 degrees and cloudy”, he huffs). “I’m a very simple man. You’ve got to have computer knowledge to turn the f***ing TV on and off,” moans Ozzy. “I pressed this one button,...
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Fans Are Suspicious of Fred Lewis’ Operation

Gold Rush star Fred Lewis is still struggling to win the show’s fans over, and it seems his recent developments aren’t helping. Throughout the season, fans have been quick to share their feedback on Fred’s mistakes. Now, watchers have continued to be critical of Fred’s team of “misfit” miners as the team took an extensive amount of time to repair the berms in their operation.
TV SERIES
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC

