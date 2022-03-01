ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ANNO: Mutationem launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on March 17

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Lightning Games and developer ThinkingStars have announced that ANNO: Mutationem will launch on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam). The standard edition of the Action-Adventure game with RPG elements will be...

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

#Playstation 4#Playstation Store#Playstation 5#Video Game#Lightning Games#Digital Collector#Cyberpunk#Metropolis
