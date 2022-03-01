This Japanese online store sells homeware for left-handed people

Framingham retail giant TJX Cos. became the latest business to announce a pullback from Russia on Thursday, by saying it would sell off its stake in Familia, the chain of 400-plus apparel and home fashion stores in Russia, because of the invasion in Ukraine. Top TJX executives Doug Mizzi and Scott Goldenberg have resigned from their director and observer positions, respectively, on Familia’s board of directors. TJX told investors it may lose money on the Familia stake once it is sold. The parent company of Marshalls and T.J.Maxx in 2019 invested $225 million for a 25-percent stake in Familia. TJX estimates that its “carrying value” of its investment in Familia was worth $186 million as of Jan. 29. Familia, which bills itself as the first off-price retail chain in Russia, had reportedly been eyeing an initial public offering as of late last year but it’s not clear where that process stands now. — JON CHESTO.
Comments / 0